Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,850.00.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$16.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

