Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$65.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

