Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. 87,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 181,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

