Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

