Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY traded down $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

