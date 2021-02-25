Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY traded down $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.