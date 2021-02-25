Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

