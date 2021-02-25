Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 638,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 413,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

