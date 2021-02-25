Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90 to $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.05 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

