WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.19 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $19.81 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00699054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00035769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003559 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

