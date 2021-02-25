Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Workiva worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,263 shares of company stock worth $6,339,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

