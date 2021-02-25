Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $101.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,263 shares of company stock worth $6,339,690 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 312,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $20,065,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

