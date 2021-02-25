Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,027. Workiva has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,590,259.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,263 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,690. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva by 72.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

