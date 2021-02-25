WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Up 0.5%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 18,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on WPTIF shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

