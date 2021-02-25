Wrap Technologies (WRAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,195.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,753.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $201,705.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

