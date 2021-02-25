Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $48,121.17 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $48,121.17 or 0.99816113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.94 billion and approximately $136.00 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,420 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

