Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $921.80 million and $529.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $237.47 or 0.00496956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.99 or 0.00498058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00067401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00081566 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00481010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,881,783 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars.

