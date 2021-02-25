Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits Market Cap of $743,845.37

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for about $387.22 or 0.00777479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $743,845.37 and approximately $22,187.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00082625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00481427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00072046 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

