Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.72 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $70.72 million and approximately $12.53 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $42.17 or 0.00091888 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.54 or 0.00471849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00063713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00056435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00074342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00450514 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.