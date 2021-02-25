WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 93.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.65.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$127.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$119.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$101.57. The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

