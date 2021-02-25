Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

