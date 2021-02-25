Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

