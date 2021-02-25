X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Reaches $6.45 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $110,438.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004985 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 226.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,266,032,840 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.