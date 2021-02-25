X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.63 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,312 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

