Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.52

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 130.52 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.74). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 362,944 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.