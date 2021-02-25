XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.29. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

