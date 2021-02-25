Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Atish Shah Sells 5,000 Shares

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 552,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,732 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 633,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,418.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 211,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

