Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $5,139,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

