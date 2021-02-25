Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Trading Down 7.4%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,053,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,515,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

