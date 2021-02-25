Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

