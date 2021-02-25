XinFin Network (XDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $288.44 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $288.44 million and $3.94 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.36 or 0.00317765 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,647,638,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,638,369 tokens. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

