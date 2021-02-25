XMax Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $569,293.00 (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. XMax has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $569,293.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMax has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00738716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00036948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040833 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,480,565 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

