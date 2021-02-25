Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 19,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.