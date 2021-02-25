xRhodium Trading Down 6.5% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00005883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1,875.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002064 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002499 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00038862 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000517 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014598 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,327,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,350 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

