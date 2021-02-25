XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion and $5.83 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.72 or 0.00505174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00082261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00477821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00187176 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

