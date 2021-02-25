Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ESCR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Xtrackers Bloomberg Barclays US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:ESCR) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

