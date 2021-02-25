Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

