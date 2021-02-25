XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $15,978.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00727282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00037489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003700 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

