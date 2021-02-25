Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 20,356,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 17,321,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

