Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.11

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 151493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

