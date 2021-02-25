Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Youdao traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 1,819,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 771,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

