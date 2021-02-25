YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $964.72

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.72 ($12.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67), with a volume of 63,593 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,073.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 964.72.

Get YouGov alerts:

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £255.60 ($333.94).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.