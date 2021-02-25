YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,680 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of YRC Worldwide worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in YRC Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 156,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $62,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of YRC Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,137. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $329.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.