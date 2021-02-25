Yucaipa Acquisition (NYSE:YAC) Shares Down 5.6%

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 532,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 235,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

