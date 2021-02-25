Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Down 18.3%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,216,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,706,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.