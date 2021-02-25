Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Down 18.3%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 1,216,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,706,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
