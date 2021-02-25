Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Yunhong International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

