Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.