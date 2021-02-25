Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 12,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,413. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $231.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, President Nik Singhal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,375,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108,380 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

