Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24.

IMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.65.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.