Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

