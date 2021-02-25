Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Knight Equity boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KCG boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 295,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

